Despite additional COVID-19 cases being reported each day, Hunt County had a good week overall in terms of dealing with the virus, with the numbers of reported recoveries the most impressive statistic.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 11 newest cases, reported Friday night, included seven patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Quinlan and one from Lone Oak.
One of the newest cases was reported hospitalized and the remainder were said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 948 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning, an increase of 98 from one week earlier.
The numbers included 398 current cases, only one more than on the morning of July 18, with 384 patients recovering at home, four fewer than the week before.
Thirteen people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Saturday morning.
A total of 543 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday morning, 99 more than one week prior.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,131 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 349 more than had been reported July 18.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
