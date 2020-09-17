Hunt County reported 13 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday night, along with an additional death attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included eight from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two from Quinlan and one each from Campbell, Commerce and Caddo Mills.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Thursday indicated there were 1,550 total COVID-19 cases and 1,430 recoveries, with 94 current cases. A total of 81 of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with 13 remaining in the hospital as of Thursday.
A total of 26 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The latest case involved a male, aged 50-64, from Celeste.
The number of state-reported deaths was set at 34 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 31.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 16,216 COVID-19 tests that had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday, representing an increase of 213 tests since Wednesday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 10.46 percent Thursday.
