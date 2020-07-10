Hunt County reported not only its biggest week ever in terms of new COVID-19 cases, but also recorded a huge surge in the numbers of patients recovered from the virus.
After a lull in the reporting last weekend, because of the July 4 holiday, the county notched a total of 164 new cases since Monday, including 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the individuals included 17 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, eight from Royse City, two each from Caddo Mills and Wolfe City and one each from Celeste, Commerce and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, except for one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 697 total positive cases of the virus Friday morning, as the county’s daily COVID-19 update indicated there were 441 current cases, with 428 patients recovering at home and 13 people in the hospital.
A total of 248 people had recovered from the virus, 92 more than had been reported Thursday and 134 more since July 3.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged in the past week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,474 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 31 more than had been reported Thursday and 278 more than what was reported on July 3.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health
Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
