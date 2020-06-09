After a lull in the number of new cases during the weekend, Hunt County recorded its biggest one-day surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday evening.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported one individual who had previously been recovering at home has been hospitalized with the virus.
Stovall’s office reported 11 new positive test results for COVID-19. The Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402, which includes the city of Greenville; a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401 which also includes Greenville; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401;. a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 7540; a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75428 which includes the city of Commerce; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75402; and a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75474.
All of the most recent cases were reported to be recovering a home.
An earlier case, a male aged 50-65 from ZIP Code 75401, was reported to have been hospitalized.
Stovall’s office reported this morning that the county had 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 54 people were said to have recovered, while 73 individuals were current cases, 70 of whom were reported recovering at home, with three patients remaining in the hospital.
Five people had reportedly died of the virus in Hunt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.