Hunt County reported another death attributed to COVID-19, and another 41 people were confirmed with the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday night an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 32 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Quinlan, two each from Commerce and Lone Oak and one each from Caddo Mills and Campbell.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The most recent death was reported to be a male, age 65-plus, from ZIP Code 75402, who was first reported with COVID-19 Dec. 23, where he was said to be isolating at home.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,669 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 203 patients in one week’s time.
The county’s COVID-19 report indicated there had been 2,890 people who had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of 175 patients during the previous week. A total of 616 people were reported recovering at home, with 39 people hospitalized.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 78 and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 77 as of Monday.
