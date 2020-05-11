More than one-half million Texas residents have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, including more than 1,200 people in Hunt County.
The county’s overall statistics connected to the virus were unchanged as of Monday, although the totals in neighboring Rockwall County continued to climb, with a fifth death reported at a long-term care facility, which initially was attributed to Hunt County’s totals.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, Hunt County was listing 55 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 20 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,262 people had been tested in Hunt County as of press time Monday.
Stovall’s office reported an additional case Monday. The Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individual in question is a female, aged 0-17, who resides in ZIP code 75402 that includes the city of Greenville, who is recovering at home.
An earlier case, a male, aged 65 plus from ZIP code 75474, which includes the city of Quinlan, has reportedly passed away. Stovall’s office indicated that further investigation by the County’s COVID-19 contact tracers showed the individual had moved to a nursing home in Rockwall, where he contracted the virus and subsequently died. After consulting with the Texas Department of State Health Services, tracking for that case will be transferred to Rockwall County, and will no longer be reported as a Hunt County case. Therefore the county was reporting 55 total cases at press time Monday, with three people reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19.
The Rockwall County of Emergency Management reported that as of Monday morning, the county had 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with five deaths because of the virus.
All of the deaths were connected to residents at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall, according to Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville.
“It is with deepest sympathies we must report an additional death at the Broadmoor facility,” Neville said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the friends and families of everyone impacted by COVID.”
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Service reported 513,978 people across the state had been tested for COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 1,088 fatalities, while about 21,022 people had recovered. A total of 1,525 people in Texas remained hospitalized with the virus Monday.
