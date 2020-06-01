Hunt County has begun the month of June with another confirmed case of COVID-19.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported this morning the latest case involved a 31-49 year old female from in/near Lone Oak, who is hospitalized.
As of this morning, there were 89 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 38 individuals were current cases, 36 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Wednesday.
