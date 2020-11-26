Hunt County headed into the Thanksgiving holiday reporting sharply rising COVID-19 statistics, almost doubling its total number of week’s cases in one day.
The death tolls reported by both the county and the state also continued to climb and the number of patients hospitalized locally with the virus hit another new milestone, although the tally of those recovering from COVID-19 also rose dramatically during the past few days.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday night that an initial investigation by the Hunt County Health Department determined 52 new positive COVID-19 test results. The cases included 22 from the Greenville ZIP codes, 11 from Quinlan, five from Commerce, three each from Campbell and Wolfe City, two each from Caddo Mills and Lone Oak and one each from Royse City and West Tawakoni.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, with the rest reported to be isolating at home.
One additional death was attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report, a female aged 65-plus from West Tawakoni.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 2,713 cases of the virus Wednesday morning, after 57 cases were recorded the first two days of the week.
The county’s most recent COVID-19 daily report, issued Tuesday evening, indicated there were also 2,374 recoveries from the virus, an increase of 278 people since Friday. There were 34 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, the most reported at one time since the pandemic began.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 37 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 56, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 52 as of Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 36,017 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday.
