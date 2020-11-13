Hunt County has reported 2,400 total cases of COVID-19, while state health officials have recorded the county’s 50th death connected to the virus.
The county has recorded double-digit increases each day of the past week during the most recent surge, with 165 new cases in four days.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 41 latest cases Thursday night included 27 from the Greenville ZIP codes, eight from Quinlan, three from Commerce and one each from Caddo Mills, Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients reported being resting at home.
The total is on top of the 53 patients reported Wednesday, 17 patients reported Tuesday night and 54 reported Monday night.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 35 people from Hunt County who have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 50 Friday, two more than had been reported Wednesday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 30,819 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Friday, an increase of 105 tests since Thursday.
• Texas A&M-Commerce was reporting 62 students and eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating as of Friday morning, while six students and 14 employees have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
