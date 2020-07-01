Hunt County has recorded another 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
There was also a significant increase in the number of recovered patients reported.
More than 10,000 people across Hunt and Rockwall County have been tested for COVID-19, with more than 800 people having been confirmed with the virus. Officials in Rockwall County are awaiting additional information from the state on the status of COVID-19 virus statistics.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday night the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest cases involved eight people from the Greenville ZIP codes, six from Quinlan, four from Lone Oak, three from Wolfe City and one each from Caddo Mills, Celeste, Commerce and Royse City.
Two cases previously reported, each females age 65 plus, one from Greenville and one from Commerce, had reportedly passed away. A total of eight people have reportedly died in Hunt County because of the virus.
The daily report from Stovall’s office indicated that as of Wednesday morning Hunt County has had 480 total COVID-19 cases, with 124 recoveries, 10 more than was reported Tuesday. The county has 348 current cases, with 328 people recovering at home and with 20 people remaining in the hospital because of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,078 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 18 more than had been reported Tuesday and 1,488 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Rockwall County has begun to receive more detailed information from the state.
“We are still working to make this data reliable and error-free,” she said. “Several instances have occurred in the data where cases outside of Rockwall County were reported in the Rockwall County case count. We are working to correct these outliers. This will not change the case counts dramatically. However, it is why you may see some case counts fluctuate or even drop in the next few days as we work with DSHS to fine-tune the reports we receive.”
As of press time Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Rockwall County had 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 181 recoveries and 16 deaths. A total of 5,369 tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
