Hunt County has topped 2,100 total COVID-19 cases, with 30 additional people reported confirmed with the virus Monday night.
State health officials have also added two more fatalities related to COVID-19 to the county’s totals, and there has also been a significant increase in the number of patients who have recovered from the virus.
And despite more patients being hospitalized with COVID-19, officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare say the situation is under control locally.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included six each from Commerce and Quinlan, five from Greenville, two from Caddo Mills and one each from Lone Oak and Wolfe City.
One of the patients was reported hospitalized, with the rest recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 2,125 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, representing an increase of 106 cases during the past week. The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Tuesday, indicated there had been 1,885 recoveries from the virus, an increase of 84 patients in the past seven days.
There were 237 current cases Tuesday, with 211 of the patients recovering at home and 26 people remaining in the hospital.
“We have seen an increase in the COVID hospitalizations locally, said Hunt Regional Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer Reese Hurley. “This is true for our region as well.”
Hurley said the earlier shortages of Personal Protective Equipment used by health professionals is no longer an issue.
“This has improved and continues to do so,” Hurley said. “Bed capacity is another area. This is true for our hospital and regionally. Our team has multi-phased surge plans that are based on different ‘What if scenarios.’ This allows us to expand patient care into other areas of the hospital. Regional bed capacity will be a key factor to enact those surge plans. We have increased negative pressure room availability to 55 rooms total compared to 12 available pre-Covid. This is important to prevent the spread of COVID and to protect our workforce. Workforce is also a concern. We have increased our nurse workforce. We wanted to be better prepared for a surge, higher acuity patients, and for those on the front line that may become ill.”
A total of 33 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths had risen from 45 Monday to 47 Tuesday and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 42 as of Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 27,300 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday.
