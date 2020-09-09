Another surge in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Hunt County, following a break in reporting due to the Labor Day holiday.
A total of 29 new cases of the virus were reported Monday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 14 from Greenville, five each from Caddo Mills and Commerce, two from Wolfe City and one each from Campbell, Lone Oak and Quinlan.
One patient was reported hospitalized, with the remainder of the patients reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Wednesday morning indicated there were 1,498 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,377 recoveries.
There were 97 current COVID-19 cases reported in the county as of the latest report. The Texas Department of State Health Services had dropped the number to 61 cases as of Sunday afternoon.
There were 69 patients recovering at home as of Saturday, with 11 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 9,244 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday, an increase of 366 tests since Friday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.17 percent Wednesday.
A total of 24 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
County officials announced how there are differences with the Texas Department of State Health Services in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 32 Wednesday, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 29, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 24 Wednesday.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
