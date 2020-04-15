The number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar both in Hunt County and the surrounding area.
Hunt County had 25 cases confirmed as of press time after three more were reported Wednesday morning.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined that the individual is a female, aged 18-30, residing in ZIP Code 75401, which is the city of Greenville.
Earlier Wednesday Stovall reported the 23rd and 24th cases included a male, aged 65-plus residing in ZIP code 75401 and a male, aged 65-plus residing in ZIP code 75189.
The county has recorded nine cases and two fatalities since the afternoon of Friday, April 10.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court met in an emergency session on April 9 to approve the formation of a COVID-19 response team.
The commissioners adopted a resolution entering into a staffing agreement contract with STAT Medical Management to provide temporary personnel and support for the Hunt County Health Department for COVID-19 investigations, quarantines and related matters.
Hunt County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Director Richard Hill, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department said the response team would be implemented in the event of a COVID-19 surge in the county. Hill could not be reached for comment as of press time Wednesday to detail if or when the task force would be put in place.
But Hunt County is not the only location in the immediate area reporting rapid increases in COVID-19 cases.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, a jump of eight cases since the same point Tuesday, with 23 of the cases in the city of Rockwall, eight in Fate, two inside the Rockwall County portions of Wylie, two in Royse City and one each in Heath and Rowlett.
No fatalities were reported.
The office reported it does not receive information from the Department of State Health Services on the confirmed cases indicating if they are living together, nor does it receive information on where the individuals had recently traveled.
