It was long week for Hunt County in terms of the COVID-19 situation, as the number of fatalities attributed to the virus spiked due in part to a change in the way the statistics were being tallied by state health officials, and the county added more than 100 total new cases,
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 17 newest cases, reported Friday night, included six patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Celeste, two each from Quinlan and Wolfe City and one each from Commerce, Royse City and Lone Oak.
One of the newest cases was reported hospitalized and the remainder were said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 1.059 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning, an increase of 101 from one week earlier.
Statistics as to the numbers of current cases, recoveries and hospitalizations were to be included in the county’s daily COVID-19 report, which had not been released as of press time Saturday afternoon
A total of 543 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday morning, 99 more than one week prior.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,336 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 205 more than had been reported July 25.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
