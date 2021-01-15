Hunt County continues to report significant increases in its COVID-19 cases, even as the local hospital system asked for patience from residents awaiting the next doses of vaccines against the deadly virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department listed 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 4,560 cases.
Another death, the county’s 51st, was reported attributed to the virus. A male, aged 65-plus from Quinlan, was listed as deceased Thursday, the same day as he was initially reported with the virus by the health department.
Four of the latest cases were reported hospitalized as of press time Thursday, with the rest reported to be isolated at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, which would provide the latest numbers of patients still in the hospital and those who have recovered from the virus, was not available as of press time Thursday.
The number of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remains much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
The state’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Wednesday, the state showed 96 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. The divergence is due to the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. The number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 93 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 51 as of Thursday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare announced Thursday that the Greenville hospital would not be administering Tier 1B vaccines next week. Hunt Regional officials indicated they were working with Stovall’s office to arrange a large-scale vaccine event with online appointment scheduling.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to designate $50,000 in contingency funding toward the effort.
As of press time Thursday, the Herald-Banner had not received any additional announcements of COVID-19 vaccines arriving or being scheduled for distribution.
A list of offices and businesses, along with the details as to which vaccines will be provided and when they will be offered is available at https://tinyurl.com/yylrbd8j.
