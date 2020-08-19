Hunt County continues to show improvement in its COVID-19 statistics, with an increase in the number of recovered patients and a decrease in the number of current cases.
Another nine cases were reported Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included five from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two from Quinlan, and one each from Caddo Mills and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,310 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,122 recoveries, 28 more than Tuesday. There were 179 current cases, 19 fewer than the day before. A total of 163 cases were recovering at home and 16 were recovering in the hospital.
