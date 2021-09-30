Across Hunt County, as September ends there are fewer active COVID-19 cases being reported each day, even as the numbers of deaths attributed to the virus continue to rise.
Those needing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity this afternoon in Commerce.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 251 deaths attributed to COVID-19, five more than Sunday, nine more than Sept. 24, 14 more than on Sept. 21 and 51 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 70COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Wednesday afternoon
The state agency indicated There were 435 402 active cases in the county as of Wednesday, 33 less than Sunday and 188 fewer than one week earlier.
Hunt County had reported 8,070 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 99 more than Sunday, with 2,193 probable cases, 36 more than Sunday.
The county had reported a total of 9,861 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, 168 more than Sunday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
Third doses of the vaccine are being made available today between 1 and 5 p.m. at Texas A&M University Commerce Smith Hall, 2201 Highway 24, Commerce.
• A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.