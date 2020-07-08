Hunt County continues to report additional positive COVID-19 cases, as well as more people recovering from the virus, and fewer patients hospitalized.
The county reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the individuals included 15 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Royse City, and two each from Commerce and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, except for one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 637 total positive cases of the virus Tuesday morning, as the county’s daily COVID-19 update indicated there were 473 current cases, with 460 patients recovering at home and 13 people in the hospital, six fewer than were reported during the weekend.
A total of 156 people had recovered from the virus, 22 more than had been reported Saturday.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died because of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,403 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 53 more than had been reported Tuesday and 1,813 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.