The most recent COVID-19 spike continues in Hunt County, with 19 additional confirmed cases reported Thursday night, while the number of recovered patients continues to rise almost as fast.
The Greenville Independent School District listed 31 cases of the virus, most from staff members, in its most recent report to the Texas Education Agency, while Texas A&M-Commerce reported 70 COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning.
The Hunt County Courthouse remained closed to the public Friday because of a reported COVID-19 exposure, but is scheduled to reopen for business as usual Monday morning.
After only 13 total cases were reported last weekend, Hunt County has reported 62 COVID-19 cases in the past three days.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included seven from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four each from Commerce and Quinlan, two from Royse City and one each from Campbell and Lone Oak.
One of the patients was hospitalized with remaining patients reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Friday morning, indicated there had been 1,767 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 78 cases in one week, with 1,615 recoveries, which represented an increase of 62 since Oct. 2. There were 123 current cases reported, with a total of 108 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 15 remaining in the hospital as of Friday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 38 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 as of Friday.
The Texas Education Agency indicated that as of the most recent update from the Greenville Independent School District, reported by the district on Oct. 4, there were four students in ages Early Education to third grade and two students in grades seven through 12 who had been affected by COVID-19, along with 25 staff members. The TEA report revealed 11 of the infections were reported to have occurred on campus, three off campus and 17 from unknown sources.
Texas A&M-Commerce was reporting that as of Friday morning, 47 students and two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, while 20 students and one employee have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 20,640 COVID-19 tests that had been conducted in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
Two free COVID-19 tests are scheduled in Greenville later this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
• The Texas Education Agency’s report on COVID-19 statistics for each public school district in the state is available online at
https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/.
