Close to 7,000 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Hunt County as of Tuesday, with 20 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Monday night.
The county also added almost four dozen more recoveries since the weekend.
As of press time Tuesday, the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19, which equals the total number of positive cases divided by the total number of tests, was more than 18 percent. Free walk-up testing is being offered in Commerce this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included eight from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, three from Caddo Mills, two each from Commerce and Quinlan and one from Campbell.
One of the patients was reported hospitalized, while the rest were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report indicated Hunt County had 1,301 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Service reported 6,993 tests had been conducted in the county as of Tuesday morning, which would result in a positivity rating of 18.60 percent.
The county was reporting 198 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 1,094 recoveries, an increase of 46 cases since Saturday’s report.
The walk-up COVID-19 testing is being offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, 2501 State Highway 50. The testing is being provided by the university, Hunt County, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is being performed at no cost and is open to all, with no residential or symptom requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.