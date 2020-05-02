Hunt County has added three new confirmed COVID-19 cases since late Sunday night, while testing for the virus continues.
As of the release of the official report this morning, there were 47 total confirmed cases of the virus in Hunt County. Of those, 23 people had recovered while 22 individuals were listed as current cases, with 21 patients recovering at home and with one patient still hospitalized.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 899 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, an increase of 15 tests since Friday’s report.
