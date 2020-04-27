The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall has released the daily COVID-19 update, which reveals there have been 44 total cases of the virus in the county as of Monday morning. Of those, 15 people have recovered while 27 individuals are listed as current cases, with 23 recovering at home and with four patients still hospitalized.
Two cases have been previously tracked, one of which was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but is currently negative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.