Hunt County’s statistics about the COVID-19 pandemic rose higher Monday, after three additional cases were reported.
The numbers in neighboring Rockwall County remained higher than Hunt County and were reported to still be on the increase.
More than 950 people have reportedly been tested for the virus in Hunt County.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individual;s included a female, aged 0-17, a male, aged 31-49, ZIP Code 75401 and female, aged 18-30, all residing in ZIP Code 75401, which included the city of Greenville. The patients are currently recovering at home.
According to official reports from Stovall’s office as of press time Monday the county was listing 50 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 15 individuals were listed as current cases all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 955 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported that as of press time Monday, 100 people in the county had been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus, including 54 people in the city of Rockwall and another 14 at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall, with 14 patients each in Fate and Royse City, three people in Heath and one in Rowlett.
Three people in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge, have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 766 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Monday.
