Hunt County recorded its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in weeks, as another 54 people were reported with the virus Monday night.
The county has been adding double-digit increases in new cases each day, with more than 160 new patients in the past week. The county has also seen a rise in recoveries from COVID-19, with more than 120 more patients being cleared of the virus during the same time frame.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 16 from the Greenville ZIP codes, 13 from Quinlan, eight each from Caddo Mills and Lone Oak, three from Royse City, two each from West Tawakoni and Wolfe City and one each from Celeste and Commerce.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, with the remainder of the patients reported to be resting at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated Hunt County has recorded 2,289 total cases of the virus, an increase of 164 cases in the past week, with 1,987 patients recovering from the virus, an increase of 122 people since Nov. 3.
There were 267 current cases, with 244 people reported recovering at home and 23 people hospitalized.
A total of 35 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 48 Tuesday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 29,477 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.