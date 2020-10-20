Hunt County reported another COVID-19 related death Tuesday morning, its 30th, as the county topped 1,900 total cases of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest 45 cases included 26 from the Greenville ZIP codes, seven from Quinlan, four from Caddo Mills, four from Commerce, three from Wolfe City and one from Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The latest fatality was reported to be a female, aged 65 plus, from Greenville.
Hunt County had reported 1,934 total cases through Tuesday morning.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which would include the statistics involving recoveries and the total numbers of patients still at home or hospitalized had not been released as of press time Tuesday.
A total of 30 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 43 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 38 as of Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 23,601 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
