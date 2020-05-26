One more individual in Hunt County has been confirmed with COVID-19 while another person has been hospitalized with the virus.
A free testing site is scheduled in Commerce on Wednesday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday morning that the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest case involves a male, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, who is recovering at home.
The daily report from Stovall’s office reported there were 73 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county as of Monday morning. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 22 individuals were current cases, 20 of whom were reported recovering at home and two patients in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Monday that there had been 1,948 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County.
A free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled next Wednesday at the Commerce Fire Department, 1103 Sycamore St., starting at 9 a.m. Those taking the test will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
