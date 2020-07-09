Hunt County added another 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the individuals included 15 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, three from Caddo Mills, two from Campbell and one each from Celeste, Commerce, Royse City and Wills Point.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with the exception of one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 666 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, as the county’s daily COVID-19 update indicated there were 502 current cases, with 490 patients recovering at home and 12 people in the hospital, seven fewer than were reported during the weekend.
A total of 156 people had recovered from the virus, unchanged from Wednesday, but 22 more than had been reported Saturday.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died because of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,443 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 40 more than had been reported Wednesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
