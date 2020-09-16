Hunt County officials have recorded 18 more COVID-19 cases so far this week, along with a surprising spike in the amount of testing being reported.
Texas A&M University-Commerce, meanwhile, has seen a significant drop in the numbers of students affected by the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases from Monday and Tuesday included eight from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Commerce, there from Quinlan and one each from Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, except one who was hospitalized.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Wednesday indicated there were 1,537 total COVID-19 cases, 1,415 recoveries reported Saturday, with 97 current cases. A total of 83 of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with 14 remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday.
A total of 25 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 33 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 31.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 16,013 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday, representing an increase of 6,625 tests since Friday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 9.5 percent Wednesday.
Representatives with the Hunt County Health Department indicated they were unaware of the reasons behind the sudden jump in the total number of tests being reported, other than to speculate it was due to a backlog of data from the state agency.
Officials with Texas A&M University-Commerce reported Wednesday morning that 74 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, compared to 126 students as of Friday. Another 28 students and three employees had reportedly been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
The university indicated a dedicated care team performs wellness checks on all A&M-Commerce students who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, who are allowed to continue their classes online.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 at the university is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
