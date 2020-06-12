The wave of new COVID-19 cases in Hunt County has reached its fourth straight day, as 17 confirmed cases were reported Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 11 individuals from Greenville, two from Royse City and one each from Lone Oak, Celeste, Campbell and Quinlan.
All of the newest cases were reported recovering at home, except one patient from Greenville who was hospitalized as of Thursday night.
The cases included a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75189; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75422; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75423; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75474; a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 65 plus from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; a female, aged 50-64,from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75189; a female, aged 18-30 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401 who was hospitalized; a male, aged 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75453; a female, aged 65 plus from ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401.
A total of five cases of Hunt County residents are now hospitalized. There are also two other hospitalized patients in the Hunt Regional Medical Center from other counties.
Stovall’s office reported this morning that there have been 179 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 120 of which are current cases, with 115 patients recovering at home. The total of 54 recovered patients has held steady this week, even as there have been 69 new confirmed cases since Monday.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Friday morning, 3,305 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, unchanged from Thursday morning’s total but an increase of 109 people since Wednesday and 625 more since Monday.
Officials with Hunt Regional Medical Center say the facility is prepared for multiple possible scenarios and in the event of a surge, measures such as pausing elective surgeries could be taken.
Preparations by Hunt Regional include the conversion of 50 medical-surgical patient rooms to negative pressure rooms to house potential COVID-19 patients, improving testing result times, and ensuring a stable supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Hunt Regional is encouraging local residents to stay at home when possible, wear a mask in public, and practice proper handwashing. All persons entering a Hunt Regional facility are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times.
Anyone experiencing emergency symptoms such as shortness of breath should seek emergency care immediately.
Additional information about COVID-19, including symptoms, is available online at www.huntregional.org/COVID
