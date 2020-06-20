Hunt County has recorded more than 250 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and in less than two weeks has tested more than 1,000 people.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight, from individuals of all ages and from areas across the county.
The latest cases include a female, 18-30, from area in and around Caddo Mills; a female, 18-30, from the area in and around Quinlan; a female 31-49, from Greenville; a male, 0-17, from Greenville; a female, 65 plus, from the area in and around Commerce; a female, 18-30 from Greenville; a male, 31-49 from, the area in and around Commerce; a male, 0-17 from Greenville; a female 0-17 from Greenville; a female, 31-49 from the area in and around Campbell; a male 18-30 from Greenville and a female, 50-64 from Greenville.
All of the patients are reported to be recovering at home.
An earlier case has been reported hospitalized, while two previous cases have been discharged from the hospital.
Hunt County currently is reporting 258 positive COVID-19 cases, which does not yet include the 25 positive results reported Wednesday night from the assisted living center in Greenville.
A total of 65 people have reportedly recovered from the virus in Hunt County, with 188 current cases, 178 people recovering at home and with 10 people still in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,706 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 127 more than was reported at the same time Friday and 1,066 more since the latest surge in cases began on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.