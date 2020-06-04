Hunt County has recorded its largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with 10 new cases reported overnight.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday night that the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included a male, aged 18-30, ZIP Code from 75423, which includes Celeste and the surrounding area; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75189, which includes the areas in and around Royse City in Hunt County recovering at home; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75189; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75423; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 31-49,from ZIP Code 75402 which includes the city of Greenville recovering at home; and a male, aged 0-17 from ZIP Code 75402.
All of the latest cases were reported to be recovering at home, although an earlier case which had been recovering at home is now reported to be recovering in the hospital.
Four people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County.
Hunt County now has logged 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33 cases since May 27.
