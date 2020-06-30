More than 4,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, with just under 10 percent of them reporting being confirmed with the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall released the daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon, with the numbers unchanged from Sunday’s report.
Stovall’s office reported the county had recorded 392 positive COVID-19 cases with 114 recoveries. A total of 272 cases were considered as active, with 255 of the patients reported recovering at home and 17 patients remaining in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,030 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 71 more than had been reported Saturday and 1,440 more than since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
A map of all of the COVID-19 testing sites in Texas is available online at https://txdps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8bf7c6a436a64bfe9a5ce25be580e4ff&fbclid=IwAR3U9y_tPJqIHmeRg996fFWEastqpXsWpTyhgtfaeNAOIiiPYbYrRwFBa2M.
