Hunt County has reached a milestone in the number of residents who have been tested for COVID-19, with the number of confirmed cases about half that of neighboring Rockwall County as of Friday.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, Hunt County was listing 54 total confirmed cases of the virus as of press time Friday.
Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 19 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,000 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
The second day of free COVID-19 testing was conducted Friday at the Cash Volunteer Fire Department. The totals of the testing results were not immediately available as of press time.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management, meanwhile, was reporting a total of 110 confirmed cases in the county as of Friday, with 56 recoveries and four deaths, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall. The county had reported 821 residents had been tested.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Service reported 477,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 1,000 fatalities, while about 19,197 people had recovered. A total of 1,734 people in Texas remained hospitalized with the virus Friday.
