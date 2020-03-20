The ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected how the Hunt County Democratic and Republican Party conventions will play out.
Both conventions were scheduled to take place Saturday and both will still get started at their announced times, although the procedures from there will be changed.
Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry P. Davis said based on guidance from the Texas Democratic Party and the Centers for Disease Control, the party is holding a pro forma convention at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Texan Theater.
“Statutorily, we are required to call the convention to order but the only business we will be conducting will be to nominate delegates to the state convention in June and to forward any proposed resolutions or rule changes to the state convention committee,” Davis said. “People interested in becoming state delegates are being asked to sign up online before Saturday so there’s no need to come to the county convention.”
Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale said the same process is expected when he convenes the convention at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Landmark on Lee Street.
“I will call the convention to order and then announce that due to an extreme emergency, the convention is adjourned until the call of the chair, probably to late May or early June,” Hale said.
The county party conventions are held in conjunction with the political party primaries to choose delegates and alternates to the political party state conventions.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Texas Republican Party has scheduled the state convention May 14-16 in Houston although Hale has indicated the meeting will be moved to July, while the Texas Democratic Party is set to meet for its state convention on June 4 in San Antonio.
