The Hunt County Commissioners Court has officially scheduled a public hearing on the county’s property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, a rate which while it includes a more than 4-cent reduction may end up resulting in a minuscule increase in the tax bill for some homeowners.
Hunt County’s property tax rate has been reduced by more than 10 cents since 2004.
The public hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The proposed property tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation is a reduction of almost 4.15 cents compared to the current fiscal year’s 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation.
According to a statement released by the county Wednesday, the average homestead taxable value in Hunt County rose by 8.93 percent in the past year, which means the county property tax on an average homestead would increase by 27 cents, or .038 percent, from the current year.
The proposed budget raises an additional $1,074,396 in revenue from property taxes, an increase of 3.16 percent from the current budget.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the county from the same properties in both the current fiscal year and the 2020-21 tax year, is set at 46.7017 cents per $100 valuation.
The “voter approval rate”, which had previously been known as the rollback rate, the highest tax rate the county may adopt before voters are entitled to petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback rate, is 49.9958 cents per $100 valuation.
Next year’s county property tax rate, if adopted, represents the third straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of 10.55 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.