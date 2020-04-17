Hunt County added one confirmed COVID-19 case Friday.
Hunt County had 26 cases confirmed as of Friday. The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported at around 6:30 p.m. that the most recent case was a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75135.The case was the first confirmed in Hunt County since Wednesday evening.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 41 confirmed cases in the county as of Friday afternoon, with no fatalities.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Friday that Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, was awarded a federal grant of $69,000 while the Commerce Municipal Airport received $20,000 as economic relief after the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump administration and leaders in Greenville (and Commerce) who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
As of press time Friday the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 169,536 people had been tested across the state, with 17,371 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 428 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,522people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 4,190 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of press time Friday.
