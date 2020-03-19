The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet next week to determine whether to renew the public health emergency, which forced the closure of all county buildings to address the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
The session is scheduled for starting at 10 a.m. Monday n the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
The commissioners will consider a resolution regarding the closure of all public offices and court buildings in Hunt County, including the Hunt County Courthouse. The county’s initial resolution called for all county buildings to be closed until Monday.
County Judge Bobby Stovall expects the measure to be renewed during the meeting.
“Absolutely,” he said. “We intend to keep our buildings closed.”
The commissioners issued the emergency resolution Monday and state law requires county officials to reconsider the measure weekly.
The declaration prohibits gatherings more than 500 people at county facilities, based on federal and state health official recommendations.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday, which limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The order is in effect until April 3, but is subject to extension thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC.
Stovall said the county’s resolution will only apply to those buildings and properties not directly covered in Abbott’s executive order.
“The governor’s supersedes ours anyway,” Stovall said.
Both the county’s resolution and the governor’s executive order may effect the 53rd annual Hunt County Fair, which is scheduled April 17-26.
All visitation of inmates at the Hunt County Detention Center has also been curtailed and the transfer of inmates to and from the jail and the courthouse is also suspended. All trials and interim hearings planned for the courts have been suspended during the emergency declaration.
The juvenile and adult probation departments are not directly subject to the emergency declaration, as they are under the jurisdiction of the district courts and not Hunt County.
Non-violent offenders are being monitored off-site, electronically and over the telephone, also high risk probationers are still being checked personally.
The lobby of the Hunt County Tax Office is closed to the public, although payments are still being made available through the drive-through.
County employees are expected to continue to receive their pay during the interim.
