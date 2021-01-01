State health officials are reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths in Hunt County attributed to COVID-19, while approximately one-half of the people living in Hunt County have been tested for the virus.
The latest COVID-19 report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall and the Hunt County Health Department had not been released as of press time Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,669 COVID-19 cases, with 2,890 people who had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting Tuesday a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19, while the number of state-reported deaths was at 78.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Thursday morning that 84 people inHunt County had died as a result of the virus. The state agency was also reporting 51,234 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Hunt County.
That compares to the estimated 98,594 people living in the county, according to the United States Census.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.