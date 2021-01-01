More deaths reported

State health officials are reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths in Hunt County attributed to COVID-19, while approximately one-half of the people living in Hunt County have been tested for the virus.

The latest COVID-19 report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall and the Hunt County Health Department had not been released as of press time Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,669 COVID-19 cases, with 2,890 people who had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.

The Hunt County Health Department was reporting Tuesday a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19, while the number of state-reported deaths was at 78.

The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Thursday morning that 84 people inHunt County had died as a result of the virus. The state agency was also reporting 51,234 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Hunt County.

That compares to the estimated 98,594 people living in the county, according to the United States Census.

