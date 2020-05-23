Hunt County lost thousands of jobs because of shutdowns and layoffs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
After starting 2020 with record employment, the county’s unemployment rate was at its highest point seen in more than 25 years and maybe ever during April, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose from 5.2 percent in March to 11.1 percent in April. The rate was the highest reported for the county during April since at least 1994 when the rate rose to 10.1 percent. Friday’s report details figures back to 1990.
Unemployment was reported at 3 percent in April 2019.
There were 35,268 people reported as employed in the county during April, representing a loss of 6,136 jobs since March and 6,256 jobs since the same point one year earlier.
The total number of employed workers in the county was the lowest for April since 2013 when 35,157 people were reported to be on the job.
By comparison, there were 42,423 people reported as employed in the county during January, the most people ever employed locally during the month.
A total of 4,392 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during April, an increase of 2,136 people since March and 3,088 more than in April of last year. The April jobless numbers were also the highest in the county for the month since at least 1990 when 3,432 people were seeking employment.
The county’s civilian labor force decreased by 3,078 people between March and April and 2,968 people during the 12-month period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.