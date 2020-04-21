The housing market in Hunt County has slowed with the arrival of spring, although sales prices continue to climb. Still, one local developer said he has yet to see any downturn.
“The housing market in Greenville remains strong,” said Scott Ellis of Scott Ellis Homes. “COVID-19 has had little effect on our business, but we are taking special precautions for our contractors and workers.”
Terry Driggers owns Terry Driggers Realty Services in Greenville and said his office continues to see lots of customers because of the overall economy.
“A lot of it is because of the below 4 percent interest rates,” Driggers said. “It has definitely spurred some lookers.”
David Weiland with the Century 21 Patterson agency said there are plenty of reasons the homes are being sold so quickly, including individuals with extra money on hand wanting to buy real estate for reasonably good prices.
“I listed a home this morning and two hours later I had a full price offer on it,” Weiland said.
The latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc. indicated March saw 166 new listings in the county, the same as in March 2019. So far in 2020, there had been 430 new listings on the market, four more than at the same point one year earlier.
There were 100 closed sales last month, compared to 97 during March of last year. There have been 265 sales in Hunt County so far this year, 10 more than during the same point in 2019.
When it comes to available homes on the market, there were 359 homes for sale in Hunt County during March, an increase of 10 homes, or 2.9 percent from 12 months earlier.
The average sales price in the county in March was reported to be $220,408, representing a rise of 5.6 percent from March of last year. The median sales price of $196,990 reflected an increase of 6.5 percent from one year ago.
As of March, there were 359 homes available for sale In Hunt County, representing a 3.5 months supply of inventory, according to the report.
Ellis is completing the Ellis Farms subdivision, s starting lots on the Ellis Estates in Greenville and said he continues to see an increase in buyers moving to Greenville from out of the state and/or wanting to upgrade to a new home.
“Interest rates are at an all-time low and that makes buyers want to take advantage,” Ellis said.
Driggers agreed and said it is a great market for first-time homebuyers.
“If you qualify, you can buy as cheaply as you can rent,” Driggers said.
“We’re still needing more inventory,” Weiland said, adding that multiple homes are under construction both in the new subdivisions south of Greenville and across the city using the city’s “Project Restore” program and with in-fill housing projects. Weiland said the sales aren’t slowing down during the pandemic.
“We’re just doing it safely,” Weiland said.
