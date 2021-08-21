The Hunt County Commissioners Court and the board of Hunt Regional Healthcare intend to sign off Tuesday on a proposal to provide additional grant funds to help the hospital district deal with the current wave of COVID-19 cases.
Another death was reported in Hunt County Thursday due to the virus, the fifth this month.
The commissioners are expected to formally approve a portion of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help the hospital district pay additional expenses related to the pandemic.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
During a special session on the morning of Aug. 16, the commissioners pledged to provide $1 million dollars from the federal grant funds.
Hunt Regional Healthcare, like many agencies in Texas, are recruiting “traveler nurses” to help assist with the local staff, which reportedly costing the district about $200,000 per week.
Funding which had been appropriated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act ended on June 30, right as the current surge began picking up steam.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county could also provide some residual CARES funding for current essential workers needed for COVID-19 efforts, up to $25,500 per year.
In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday evening that Hunt County had 6,160cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 14 cases since Wednesday, with 1,261 probable cases, five more than the day before
The state agency indicated Hunt County had a total 187 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Thursday, the second death reported since Aug 11 and the fifth since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 7,039 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Thursday, 59 more than Wednesday.
There were 382 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Thursday, 40 fewer than had been reported one day earlier.
Hunt Regional Healthcare was expected to offer an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
Both the county and Hunt Regional Healthcare would have to abide by ARPA regulations and the attorneys for both entities were expected to work out the agreement during the past week, with the commissioners and the hospital board both final votes during their respective meetings Tuesday.
