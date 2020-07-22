Hunt County has now topped 900 cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,000 tests having been performed for the virus.
Hunt County added 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included seven patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes, and one each from Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lone Oak and Quinlan
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 908 total positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning.
Additional details, including the total number of current cases, recovered patients and number of individuals still hospitalized, will be released with the county’s daily COVID-19 report later this morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,004 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 39 more than Tuesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
