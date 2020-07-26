Hunt County continues to rebound economically from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still has a long way to go.
More than 2,800 jobs were added locally between May and June, but the increase was not enough to overcome the county’s record unemployment, according to a report by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported to at 7.6 percent last month, down 10.6 percent in April, but far above the 3.8 percent rate reported in June 2019.
The unemployment rate was highest reported for the county during June since at least 1990, which is as far back as the report went. The closest previous mark was 9.6 percent, reported in June 2011.
There were 39,575 people reported as employed in the county during June, representing an increase of 2,840 jobs since May, and yet a reduction of 2,110 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 3,249 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during June, a decrease of 1,086 people since May, but 1,603 more than in June of last year. The June jobless numbers were also the highest in the county for the month since 2012 when 3,576 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force added 1,754 people between May and June but lost 508 people during the 12-month period.
