Hunt County’s reported numbers of deaths connected to COVID-19 more than doubled during the past month, as county and state health officials continue to reconcile the numbers related to the virus.
More than 350 total cases were added during August while more than 3,000 tests were conducted.
The latest statistics about the total cases in Hunt County, numbers of recoveries and current patients were scheduled to be released Tuesday, because of the health department being closed during the weekend.
Another 11 cases were reported Friday night. The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included four from Campbell, three from Commerce, two from Greenville and one each from Caddo Mills and Quinlan. All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Saturday morning indicated the county had 1,415 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 356 cases since Aug. 1 with 1,252 recoveries, 591 more than one month earlier.
There were 142 current cases, 248 fewer in a month’s time. There were 123 patients recovering at home Saturday and 19 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,482 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Monday morning, an increase of 3,203 tests since Aug. 1.
A total of 21 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Saturday, compared to eight one month earlier.
County officials announced that the six additional deaths reported between Friday and Saturday were derived from records and information from the state and local providers, and include deaths over the past few weeks – including several for which the county has not yet received official death certificates. The deaths included three 65-plus males and one 65-plus female from Greenville, one 65-plus female from Commerce, and one 65-plus male from Farmersville.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 29 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday.
County officials have explained the difference in the county and state death totals are based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information that has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 related death certificates was reported at 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.