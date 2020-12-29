Hunt County’s surge of COVID-19 continued into the holiday break, with 38 additional cases reported on Christmas Eve.
The county’s death toll from the virus, as by state health officials, also showed another spike.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 20 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five from Caddo Mills, three from Quinlan, two each from Commerce and Lone Oak and one each from Celeste, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,629 COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 24, an increase of 440 patients in one week.
The county’s COVID-19 report indicated there had been 2,890 people who had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of 175 patients during the previous week. A total of 616 people were reported recovering at home as of Dec. 24, with 39 people hospitalized.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 78, nine more than had been reported one week earlier, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 73 as of Dec. 24.
