Hunt County has recorded its largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with an additional patient being hospitalized, while Rockwall County reported its 14th fatality connected to the virus at a local long-term care facility.
A free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled today in Rockwall.
Ten people were confirmed with the virus in the most recent report issued Wednesday night.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included a male, aged 18-30, ZIP code from 75423, which includes Celeste and the surrounding area; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75474; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75189, which includes the areas in and around Royse City in Hunt County recovering at home; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP code 75189; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75423; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75474; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75402 which includes the city of Greenville recovering at home; and a male, aged 0-17 from ZIP code 75402.
All of the latest cases were reported to be recovering at home, although an earlier case that had been recovering at home is now reported to be recovering in the hospital.
A total of 48 people were said Thursday to have recovered, while 54 individuals were current cases, 51 of whom were reported recovering at home, with three patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County.
Hunt County now has logged 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33 cases since May 27.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Thursday, 2,605 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 83 more than what was reported on Wednesday morning and 493 more than what was reported on May 27.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
“All four cases are in the city of Rockwall,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “One person is in their 30s. Two people are in their 40s. One person is in their 60s.”
Neville said another resident of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall had died as a result of the virus.
“There have been 67 COVID-19 cases, 42 residents (21 recovered), 25 staff (21 recovered), and 14 fatalities reported to Rockwall County by Broadmoor,” Neville said.
As of press time Thursday, Rockwall County had 194 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 171 recoveries.
A total of 3,337 tests had been performed in the county as of Thursday morning, representing an increase of 331 tests since Tuesday.
The city of Rockwall reported 92 of the cases, Fate with 29, Royse City with 26, with five cases reported in Heath and two each in McLendon-Chisholm and Rowlett.
Neville’s office said two people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
A free mobile COVID-19 testing site is scheduled in Rockwall today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Appointments are required and can be arranged by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
Those taking the test will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.