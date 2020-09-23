The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and also took steps to prepare for the restarting of jury trials at the Hunt County Courthouse early next month.
The commissioners voted Sept. 8 to amend the resolution, allowing the Hunt County Courthouse to reopen, although public access to the facility was to remain limited.
Tuesday the commissioners agreed to continue the resolution until the next regular session on Oct. 13.
“The only thing that is changing is the dates,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray. “This one will go for three weeks.”
Ray noted the earlier amendment called for access to the courthouse or other county offices from the public by appointment only.
“What you have in front of you … does not increase access,” Ray said.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county’s district courts intend to resume conducting jury trials on Monday, Oct. 5.
“They are telling us we’ll need to have the courthouse open so people can go to those trials,” he said.
Ray said the resolution can allow for full public access to the courthouse to resume on that date and the commissioners voted unanimously to extend the order.
The earlier version of the resolution also adopted an order from 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken about the use of courtroom facilities. Social distancing will still be required under the order. The Hunt County Commissioners Court has entered into rental agreements with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, also known as the GMA, and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at https://tinyurl.com/yynztpx8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.