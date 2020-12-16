Hunt County continues to add double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases each day, with 65 more people reported confirmed with the virus as of Wednesday morning.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 45 from the Greenville ZIP codes, six from Quinlan, four from Commerce, three from Caddo Mills, two from Lone Oak and one each from Celeste, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City.
One of the patients was reported in the local hospital as of Wednesday, with the rest reported isolating at home.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,289 COVID-19 cases Wednesday an increase of 249 patients in the past week.
The county’s COVID-19 report indicated there had been 2,715 people who had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of 66 patients in one week. A total of 429 people were reported recovering at home Tuesday, with 34 people hospitalized.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 42 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 69, two more than what was reported Saturday, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63 as of Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 45,126 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Wednesday. The total included 40,093 molecular tests, 3,588 antigen tests and 1,445 antibody tests.
Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642 and LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, are serving as static testing sites through December. The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing at the high school is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing at LakePointe Church is scheduled seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
