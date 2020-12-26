Hunt County continued to report a surge in COVID-19 right before the Christmas break, with 75 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution into 2021.
• The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday that the Hunt County Health Department added the cases Tuesday. The cases included 45 from the Greenville ZIP codes, 10 from Lone Oak, five from Caddo Mills, two from Wolfe City and one each from Campbell and West Tawakoni. One of the patients was hospitalized, while the rest were reported recovering at home.
The county had reported 3,591 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.
The county’s latest daily report, which would include the statistics as to the total current cases and the number of people still hospitalized or who have recovered from the virus, was not available as of press time Wednesday.
Because of the Christmas holiday, Hunt County offices are expected to be closed through at least Friday, so the next COVID-19 update might not be released until Monday, Dec. 28.
• Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under Governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity in Trauma Service Area E had reached 20.1 percent as of press time Wednesday, which means restrictions on certain businesses due to the virus will continue to remain in place.
