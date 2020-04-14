The Hunt County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to extend the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as county officials admit that area residents are frustrated as to what is, and is not, exempt and able to operate under the regulation.
Bob Hunt contacted the Herald-Banner Monday morning, noting he had observed a church in Greenville attending services.
“First death in Hunt County was this weekend and here are 60-plus people meeting in a tiny little enclosed church in violation of orders,” Hunt said.
Mark Sims lives in the Verandah subdivision near Royse City and said his wife went shopping in Greenville on Sunday and on the way back noticed two churches conducting services.
“They need to understand they are putting us all in jeopardy,” Sims said.
When asked about the issue Monday afternoon, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said there are rules churches are required to follow, as the county’s shelter in place order attempts to combine the definitions of religion services as “Essential Services.
“And clarifying that houses of worship must, whenever possible, conduct their activities at home or through remote audio or video services,” Ray said. “Religious services conducted in churches, congregations and ‘houses of worship are permitted only if the same cannot be conducted remotely due to lack of capability and only if they are conducted in accordance with the guidelines from the president and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.’”
Ray was asked about the issue again during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, noting his office has received multiple questions from the public about specifics under the county’s order.
“We cannot tell people whether specific businesses are exempt,” Ray said, as the answers might fall into the area of legal advice as the order is set up as a rule which is criminally enforceable. “Probably 95 percent of the questions we get are very obvious.”
The existing emergency order, adopted April 3, was scheduled to run through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 17, and included some changes in wording to the original March 24 county order to fall in line with the statewide resolution issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in terms of what types of business are considered “essential services” and allowed to remain open.
The new order will continue through 11:59 p.m. April 30, in line with Abbott’s most recent resolution.
Tuesday morning, the commissioners agreed to some additional changes to the previous county order but admitted not everyone will be satisfied with the results.
Ray said there have been several questions from people wanting clarifications on whether golf courses, pet groomers and stores, bait shops and tobacco/vaping stores are considered essential and should be exempt.
“There’s been a lot of controversy obviously surrounding these orders in the past couple of weeks,” Ray said.
Ray said Abbott intends to make changes in his executive order later this week, which will also apply to the county’s resolution, as will any decision raised as a result of potential lawsuits that have been filed in other counties and cities about their versions of the governor’s order.
“I feel pretty good that we are in line with what everybody else is doing, as best we can,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Ray said there was one difference between the governor’s order and the county’s version.
“For clarity on one specific thing, most of the governor’s order regulates what people can do, this in addition to that regulates the businesses that can be open,” Ray said.
In another example, Ray noted how the Texas Division of Emergency Management offers three different versions of what types of pet groomers are considered essential. Ray recommended the county request an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office to clarify the issue. Once the opinion is released, the county would be able to amend its COVID-19 FAQ section on its website, www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.covid-19faq, instead of conducting another commissioners court meeting.
Ray said the office of County Attorney Joel Littlefield would be in charge of handling any potential prosecutions that may fall under the county’s order.
Ray suggested anyone with questions to first contact the COVID-19 section on the county’s website.
“We are updating that constantly,” he said, adding individuals can also present questions about the order under a portal as part of the section.
Ray also referred anyone with questions on enforcement to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Stovall thanked Ray and all of the county officials for dealing with an issue which he said was unprecedented.
“I think we’re doing the best we can to protect the public safety,” Stovall said.
